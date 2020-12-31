Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.28. Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 5,752 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43.

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

