IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

