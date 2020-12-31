IoTeX Trading Down 1.7% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $36.66 million and $2.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00294057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.02005710 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coineal, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.