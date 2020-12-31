IONChain (IONC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,770.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $342,765.17 and $3,770.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00130521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00566383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00163152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.