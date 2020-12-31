Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

