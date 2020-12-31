Invictus Hyperion Fund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,273.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $16.94 million and approximately $43,273.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00565492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00160526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00310446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00087446 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

