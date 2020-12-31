Investors Purchase High Volume of Blucora Call Options (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,086% compared to the average volume of 226 call options.

BCOR opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blucora by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Blucora by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blucora by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Blucora by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 138,569 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

