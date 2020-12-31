Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 62,732 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,199% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,829 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of CLF opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

