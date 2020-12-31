Investors Buy High Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,852% compared to the typical daily volume of 650 call options.

CVE stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 124,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

