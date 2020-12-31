Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.70. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 100,517 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

