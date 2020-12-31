Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.