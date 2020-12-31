Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $77.05. 1,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

