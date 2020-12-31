Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.80. 20,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 48,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $547,000.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.