IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. IntriCon reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,901. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

