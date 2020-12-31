International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.20 ($2.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock traded down GBX 7.55 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 159.80 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,866,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,829,832. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

