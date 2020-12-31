Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.90

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and traded as high as $24.12. Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 204,659 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.47.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.2404541 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

