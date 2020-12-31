Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.38. 518,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 418,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

