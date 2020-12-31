Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Up 8.6%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.67. 208,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 417,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

