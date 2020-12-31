Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.86

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $13.60. Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 125,293 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.79 million and a PE ratio of 68.10.

About Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

