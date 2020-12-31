Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $43.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.28 million and the highest is $47.00 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $166.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.38 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $241.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 587,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,455. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 809.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.