Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

