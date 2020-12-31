Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.
- On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $243.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.