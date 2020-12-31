Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $230,126.40 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $230,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,520.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.40 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

