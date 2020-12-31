Insider Selling: (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director Sells C$1,235,220.00 in Stock

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,235,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,451,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,560,655.18.
(ROG.V) stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33. (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.76.
(ROG.V) Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for (ROG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (ROG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.