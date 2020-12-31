Insider Selling: (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director Sells C$1,235,220.00 in Stock

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,235,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,451,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,560,655.18.

(ROG.V) stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33. (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.76.

(ROG.V) Company Profile

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

