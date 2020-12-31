Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Sells 917 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ROLL stock opened at $179.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,818,000 after buying an additional 191,437 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,649,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

