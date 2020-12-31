Insider Selling: Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ross Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 24.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 62.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 837.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

