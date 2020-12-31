Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Quadros Betten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00.

Shares of OPCH opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,211 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

