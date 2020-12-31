Insider Selling: Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,201.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

