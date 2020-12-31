Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,514,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,292,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,070. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 143.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.