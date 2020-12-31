Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,514,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.
- On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.
- On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.
- On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.
- On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,292,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,070. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 143.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
