Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells 5,850 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Limoneira stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Limoneira by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Limoneira by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

