Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 4,093 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $375.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,919. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 37.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

