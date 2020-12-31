Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells 3,134 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMMR stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

