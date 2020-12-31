Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 675,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

