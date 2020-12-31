Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Sells $1,892,555.70 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE DPZ opened at $384.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
