Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Sells $1,892,555.70 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DPZ opened at $384.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

