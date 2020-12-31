Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $388,278.15 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21.

On Friday, October 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22.

On Thursday, October 1st, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total value of $904,640.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $362.77 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.99 and a 200 day moving average of $387.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 432.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 25.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

