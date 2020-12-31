Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

