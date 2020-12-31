Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Sells $469,175.76 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $469,175.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $101.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

