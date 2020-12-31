Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $255.00. 238,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 59.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BeiGene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

