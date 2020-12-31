Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells 90,270 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.24. 410,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAND shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

