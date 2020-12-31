Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Acquires $38,850.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Hogan purchased 1,159 shares of United Insurance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,852.95.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). The business had revenue of $199.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Insurance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in United Insurance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Insurance by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Insurance by 14.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

