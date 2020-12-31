Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)’s stock price traded down 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.60. 663,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,041,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

