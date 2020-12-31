Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 2,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

