Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $20,025.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $20,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 376,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,335. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

