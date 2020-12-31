Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Shares Down 1.8%

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 180,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 446,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.07.

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.