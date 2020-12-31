Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
