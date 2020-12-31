Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.