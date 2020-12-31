Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin Sells 1,149,313 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $11,263,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMMR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Immersion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

