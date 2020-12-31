ImageCoin Market Capitalization Tops $354,517.18 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $354,517.18 and approximately $53,989.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000218 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,707,851 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

