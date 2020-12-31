Ignis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Ignis has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, STEX, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

