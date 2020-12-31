IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.77

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $34.72. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 80,158 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5769169 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

