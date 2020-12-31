IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $198.69. 3,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,120. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

