IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.27.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $198.69. 3,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,120. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.