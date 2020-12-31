Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

